Professor David Hui Shu-cheong. Photo: Winson Wong
Professor David Hui Shu-cheong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: ‘allowing foreigners back into Hong Kong poses little risk of reigniting city’s fifth wave’

  • Pandemic expert says ‘possibility of a huge rebound’ reduced by local population’s immunity levels, sufficient supply of quarantine facilities
  • Travel industry watchdog welcomes relaxed measures, but calls for authorities to allow returning residents to isolate at home

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Ezra Cheung

Updated: 2:56pm, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor David Hui Shu-cheong. Photo: Winson Wong
Professor David Hui Shu-cheong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE