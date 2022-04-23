Workers transfer the body of a Covid-19 victim from a makeshift morgue outside Fu Shan Public Mortuary in March. Photo: Felix Wong
Delayed Covid-19 funerals spell heartache for Hong Kong families, with some bodies decomposing after weeks in temporary storage facilities

  • Funeral parlours say they are overwhelmed by surge in deaths and question temporary mortuary facilities
  • But government department says funeral halls are fully booked only on weekends and public holidays

Sammy Heung
Updated: 5:20pm, 23 Apr, 2022

