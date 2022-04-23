Covid-19 oral pills Paxlovid and molnupiravir. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong health authorities report few patients receiving Covid-19 oral pills from private family doctors amid recent fall in cases

  • Number of overall patients prescribed molnupiravir and Paxlovid by private health clinics at single-digit figure, health official says
  • Private practitioner says small prescription figure result of epidemic passing its peak, with more patients seeking help for long-term symptoms of Covid-19

Elizabeth Cheung Gigi Choy and Victor Ting

Updated: 6:18pm, 23 Apr, 2022

