Covid-19 oral pills Paxlovid and molnupiravir. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong health authorities report few patients receiving Covid-19 oral pills from private family doctors amid recent fall in cases
- Number of overall patients prescribed molnupiravir and Paxlovid by private health clinics at single-digit figure, health official says
- Private practitioner says small prescription figure result of epidemic passing its peak, with more patients seeking help for long-term symptoms of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
