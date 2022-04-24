Crowds in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is opening up after weathering its worst wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong should speed up easing of Covid curbs in 2 to 3 weeks, when caseload expected to be under 100, expert says

  • Vote of confidence from Professor Ivan Hung, co-convenor of a government panel on vaccine effects, comes as daily infections continue to decline
  • He points to the need for masks in public as a rule that could be lifted, citing increased immunity from infections in the population

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 2:29pm, 24 Apr, 2022

