Hong Kong’s fifth wave of cases has hit the elderly hard. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: unvaccinated elderly Hongkongers 21 times more likely to die from Covid in fifth wave than peers who received at least 2 shots

  • Professor Philip Li, president of the Hong Kong College of Physicians, says almost 350,000 residents aged over 60 still have not received a single shot
  • Many elderly residents are still hesitant to get jabs because of misconceptions about safety and side effects, he says

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Sammy Heung
Updated: 6:35pm, 24 Apr, 2022

