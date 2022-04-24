Hong Kong’s fifth wave of cases has hit the elderly hard. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: unvaccinated elderly Hongkongers 21 times more likely to die from Covid in fifth wave than peers who received at least 2 shots
- Professor Philip Li, president of the Hong Kong College of Physicians, says almost 350,000 residents aged over 60 still have not received a single shot
- Many elderly residents are still hesitant to get jabs because of misconceptions about safety and side effects, he says
