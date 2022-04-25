Some 780 care homes for the elderly, 95 per cent of the city’s total, recorded coronavirus cases in the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Give Hong Kong’s care homes for elderly better help after deadly Covid wave, welfare sector urge chief executive hopeful John Lee Ka-chiu
- ‘Elderly welfare has been neglected and forgotten by the government for so many years’, says one advocate
- Among improvements hoped for: more places in care homes, framework to ensure steady supply of workers
