Some 780 care homes for the elderly, 95 per cent of the city’s total, recorded coronavirus cases in the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Give Hong Kong’s care homes for elderly better help after deadly Covid wave, welfare sector urge chief executive hopeful John Lee Ka-chiu

  • ‘Elderly welfare has been neglected and forgotten by the government for so many years’, says one advocate
  • Among improvements hoped for: more places in care homes, framework to ensure steady supply of workers

Edith Lin

Updated: 10:14pm, 25 Apr, 2022

