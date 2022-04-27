Hong Kong has a chronic shortage of doctors. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has a chronic shortage of doctors. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to recognise qualifications of non-local doctors from 27 overseas medical schools, allowing them to work in city without licensing exam

  • Health authorities announce the institutions, naming them as the first batch for a special registration scheme
  • The 27 in the group, from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Britain and the United States, include top institutions such as the University of Oxford and Johns Hopkins University

Topic |   Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 4:14pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has a chronic shortage of doctors. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has a chronic shortage of doctors. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE