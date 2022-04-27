Hong Kong has a chronic shortage of doctors. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to recognise qualifications of non-local doctors from 27 overseas medical schools, allowing them to work in city without licensing exam
- Health authorities announce the institutions, naming them as the first batch for a special registration scheme
- The 27 in the group, from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Britain and the United States, include top institutions such as the University of Oxford and Johns Hopkins University
