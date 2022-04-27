The government announced it would cut feed-in tariff rates for those participating in the city’s renewable energy scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s environment minister urges residents to join renewable energy scheme despite feed-in tariff cuts
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing says those interested should install solar panels soon as further cuts are likely in future due to global trends
- Those selling renewable energy can now earn between HK$2.50 and HK$4 per kilowatt-hour
Topic | CLP Group
The government announced it would cut feed-in tariff rates for those participating in the city’s renewable energy scheme. Photo: Winson Wong