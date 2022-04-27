The Audit Commission has called on the Water Supplies Department to speed up renovations at frequently rupturing saltwater mains. Photo: Handout
Audit Commission calls for speedier repairs to Hong Kong’s saltwater mains, slams delayed response by authorities
- Watchdog finds 13 ruptured saltwater mains still undergoing repairs, with average delay time of 4½ years
- Water Supplies Department says delays result of conditions at sites, other constraints
Topic | Hong Kong water supply
