The Audit Commission has called on the Water Supplies Department to speed up renovations at frequently rupturing saltwater mains. Photo: Handout
Audit Commission calls for speedier repairs to Hong Kong’s saltwater mains, slams delayed response by authorities

  • Watchdog finds 13 ruptured saltwater mains still undergoing repairs, with average delay time of 4½ years
  • Water Supplies Department says delays result of conditions at sites, other constraints

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:09pm, 27 Apr, 2022

