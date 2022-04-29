Hong Kong has had a shortage of doctors in public hospitals for years. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong likely to recognise ‘at least 4 mainland China medical schools’ in scheme allowing non-locally trained doctors to work in city without licensing exam
- Special scheme allows doctors from top medical schools to practise in city without attending licensing exam, with first batch of 27 institutions already named
- Government source says at least four universities across the border should meet scheme requirements and are likely to be included in next two rounds of announcements
