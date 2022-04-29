Health experts have said contact tracing could help to restore quarantine-free travel to mainland China. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong pandemic expert says infections must fall further before resuming contact tracing as city reports 366 Covid cases
- Professor David Hui says it is still not the right time to implement contract tracing as cases are still in the three-digit range
- Health officials reported 366 Covid-19 infections on Friday, including 14 imported cases, and 11 additional deaths
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Health experts have said contact tracing could help to restore quarantine-free travel to mainland China. Photo: Jelly Tse