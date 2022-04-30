Crowds in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong has not experienced a surge in coronavirus infections despite the easing of social-distancing curbs. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ‘immunity barrier’ short-lived unless more residents get third vaccine dose, pandemic adviser warns
- Professor Wallace Lau, convenor of an advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines, urges residents to get their jabs and not hold out for second-generation vaccines
- He says only three doses can provide enough protection, and the elderly need a fourth shot
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Crowds in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong has not experienced a surge in coronavirus infections despite the easing of social-distancing curbs. Photo: Jelly Tse