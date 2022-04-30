Nurse Li Guiying (left) and Dr Xiao Guanhua are among the mainland Chinese medical professionals helping out in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Nurse Li Guiying (left) and Dr Xiao Guanhua are among the mainland Chinese medical professionals helping out in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Now we know this foe’: mainland Chinese doctors, nurses dived right into helping Hong Kong tackle fifth wave of Covid-19 infections

  • As city’s worst outbreak wanes, mainland Chinese volunteers say they were happy to play a part
  • Visiting medical team members had to take care, minimising contact, eating alone in hotel rooms

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nurse Li Guiying (left) and Dr Xiao Guanhua are among the mainland Chinese medical professionals helping out in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Nurse Li Guiying (left) and Dr Xiao Guanhua are among the mainland Chinese medical professionals helping out in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE