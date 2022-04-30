Nurse Li Guiying (left) and Dr Xiao Guanhua are among the mainland Chinese medical professionals helping out in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
‘Now we know this foe’: mainland Chinese doctors, nurses dived right into helping Hong Kong tackle fifth wave of Covid-19 infections
- As city’s worst outbreak wanes, mainland Chinese volunteers say they were happy to play a part
- Visiting medical team members had to take care, minimising contact, eating alone in hotel rooms
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
