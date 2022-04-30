A vape shop that has shut down in Wan Chai on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Left with no choice’: vape shops close, smokers reconsider options as Hong Kong ban on sale of e-cigarettes takes effect
- At least three vape shops in a shopping centre in Wan Chai have closed for good, the Post has found
- Some smokers say they could go back to traditional smoking, while others are thinking about quitting smoking after using up e-cigarette stock
Topic | Smoking and vaping
A vape shop that has shut down in Wan Chai on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen