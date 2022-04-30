A vape shop that has shut down in Wan Chai on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A vape shop that has shut down in Wan Chai on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Left with no choice’: vape shops close, smokers reconsider options as Hong Kong ban on sale of e-cigarettes takes effect

  • At least three vape shops in a shopping centre in Wan Chai have closed for good, the Post has found
  • Some smokers say they could go back to traditional smoking, while others are thinking about quitting smoking after using up e-cigarette stock

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:58pm, 30 Apr, 2022

