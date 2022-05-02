Hong Kong recorded its coldest day in May for more than a century on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong records coldest day in May for more than 100 years
- Hong Kong Observatory reports minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, lowest figure recorded in May since 1917
- Cool weather caused by northeast monsoon and showers resulting from upper-air disturbance, forecaster says
Topic | Hong Kong weather
