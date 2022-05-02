Hong Kong recorded its coldest day in May for more than a century on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong recorded its coldest day in May for more than a century on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong records coldest day in May for more than 100 years

  • Hong Kong Observatory reports minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, lowest figure recorded in May since 1917
  • Cool weather caused by northeast monsoon and showers resulting from upper-air disturbance, forecaster says

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:30am, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong recorded its coldest day in May for more than a century on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong recorded its coldest day in May for more than a century on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE