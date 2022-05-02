Joggers on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 283 new Covid cases, with infections falling below 300 mark for first time since early February
- Another five people died after getting infected with Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,318
- Health chief Sophia Chan says monitoring is needed to ensure a gradual, safe and orderly relaxation of social-distancing measures
