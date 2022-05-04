Hong Kong’s Covid-19 situation has stabilised. Photo: Nora Tam
Covid-19 has become endemic in Hong Kong, health adviser says, raising possibility of strategy review

  • Professor David Hui from Chinese University warns however that a small rebound could still occur from in-person classes resuming at schools
  • He says the direction city takes in its coronavirus fight depends heavily on mainland China’s stance when both sides next meet to discuss border reopening

Nadia Lam
Updated: 1:48pm, 4 May, 2022

