Hong Kong’s Covid-19 situation has stabilised. Photo: Nora Tam
Covid-19 has become endemic in Hong Kong, health adviser says, raising possibility of strategy review
- Professor David Hui from Chinese University warns however that a small rebound could still occur from in-person classes resuming at schools
- He says the direction city takes in its coronavirus fight depends heavily on mainland China’s stance when both sides next meet to discuss border reopening
