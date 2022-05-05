International travellers are now allowed to enter Hong Kong again. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Arriving in Hong Kong and unsure about city’s vaccine pass scheme? Here’s what you need to know
- From Thursday, all those entering the city will be issued with a ‘provisional vaccine pass’ QR code together with a compulsory quarantine order at border checkpoints
- Inbound travellers can declare infection details at the Department of Health’s online platform and their proof will be checked upon arrival
