More than 6,000 temporary workers at six makeshift community isolation facilities could be made redundant as early as next Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: more than 6,000 workers at isolation facilities ‘to become jobless’ as outbreak eases
- Labour sector lawmaker Dennis Leung says health authorities plan to wind down operations at six community isolation facilities as early as next Thursday
- Legislators urge government to protect jobs of facility staff, avoid ‘largest one-day redundancy in history’
