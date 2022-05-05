More than 6,000 temporary workers at six makeshift community isolation facilities could be made redundant as early as next Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than 6,000 temporary workers at six makeshift community isolation facilities could be made redundant as early as next Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: more than 6,000 workers at isolation facilities ‘to become jobless’ as outbreak eases

  • Labour sector lawmaker Dennis Leung says health authorities plan to wind down operations at six community isolation facilities as early as next Thursday
  • Legislators urge government to protect jobs of facility staff, avoid ‘largest one-day redundancy in history’

Fiona SunNadia Lam
Fiona Sun and Nadia Lam

Updated: 6:15pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 6,000 temporary workers at six makeshift community isolation facilities could be made redundant as early as next Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than 6,000 temporary workers at six makeshift community isolation facilities could be made redundant as early as next Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE