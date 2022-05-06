HK Electric has announced a plan to build a 600-hectare wind farm by 2027, with the aim of providing carbon-free electricity to up to 120,000 families. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong could get first offshore wind farm in 2027, providing carbon-free electric power to up to 120,000 families
- HK Electric reveals plan to build 600-hectare wind farm, including proposal to erect up to 19 wind turbines, about 4km southwest of Lamma Island
- Proposed construction could reduce 284,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year once completed
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
HK Electric has announced a plan to build a 600-hectare wind farm by 2027, with the aim of providing carbon-free electricity to up to 120,000 families. Photo: Handout