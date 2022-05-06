HK Electric has announced a plan to build a 600-hectare wind farm by 2027, with the aim of providing carbon-free electricity to up to 120,000 families. Photo: Handout
HK Electric has announced a plan to build a 600-hectare wind farm by 2027, with the aim of providing carbon-free electricity to up to 120,000 families. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong could get first offshore wind farm in 2027, providing carbon-free electric power to up to 120,000 families

  • HK Electric reveals plan to build 600-hectare wind farm, including proposal to erect up to 19 wind turbines, about 4km southwest of Lamma Island
  • Proposed construction could reduce 284,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year once completed

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 10:22pm, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
HK Electric has announced a plan to build a 600-hectare wind farm by 2027, with the aim of providing carbon-free electricity to up to 120,000 families. Photo: Handout
HK Electric has announced a plan to build a 600-hectare wind farm by 2027, with the aim of providing carbon-free electricity to up to 120,000 families. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE