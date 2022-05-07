Travellers who have landed queue up at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: home quarantine for arrivals into Hong Kong with 3 vaccine jabs? Government health adviser suggests scheme amid optimism over falling caseloads

  • Top infectious disease expert Professor Ivan Hung, convenor of a vaccine committee, says tracking wristbands and regular PCR tests can accompany move
  • He suggests further that if ideal conditions are met, arrivals could even go free from the airport upon testing negative

Edith Lin

Updated: 2:14pm, 7 May, 2022

Travellers who have landed queue up at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
