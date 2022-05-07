Crowds at the ferry pier headed for Cheung Chau, as thousands flocked there to enjoy the first long weekend since authorities further eased Covid-19 measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Crowds at the ferry pier headed for Cheung Chau, as thousands flocked there to enjoy the first long weekend since authorities further eased Covid-19 measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau a scenic hotspot as visitors flock to island in first long weekend since early easing of pandemic curbs

  • Iconic bun-scrambling festival cancelled for third time since 2020, however, and businesses say revenue still not at pre-pandemic levels
  • Visitors hope other restrictions can be eased, while operators urge more relaxation of travel rules for tourists to return

Leung Pak-hei
Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 2:41pm, 7 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowds at the ferry pier headed for Cheung Chau, as thousands flocked there to enjoy the first long weekend since authorities further eased Covid-19 measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Crowds at the ferry pier headed for Cheung Chau, as thousands flocked there to enjoy the first long weekend since authorities further eased Covid-19 measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE