Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau a scenic hotspot as visitors flock to island in first long weekend since early easing of pandemic curbs
- Iconic bun-scrambling festival cancelled for third time since 2020, however, and businesses say revenue still not at pre-pandemic levels
- Visitors hope other restrictions can be eased, while operators urge more relaxation of travel rules for tourists to return
Crowds at the ferry pier headed for Cheung Chau, as thousands flocked there to enjoy the first long weekend since authorities further eased Covid-19 measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong