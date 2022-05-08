Hong Kong has reported a slight increase in the number of inbound domestic helpers since the city opted to ease several travel restrictions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong has reported a slight increase in the number of inbound domestic helpers since the city opted to ease several travel restrictions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports slight uptick in number of incoming domestic helpers, welfare minister says, as city records 266 cases

  • Welfare minister Law Chi-kwong says 4,005 and 2,188 domestic workers have arrived from Philippines and Indonesia, respectively, since city eased travel curbs
  • Boost in number of domestic helpers important as more Hongkongers go back to work as coronavirus outbreak recedes

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 4:57pm, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has reported a slight increase in the number of inbound domestic helpers since the city opted to ease several travel restrictions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong has reported a slight increase in the number of inbound domestic helpers since the city opted to ease several travel restrictions. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE