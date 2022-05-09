A health expert has suggested residents provide negative rapid test results before entering venues such as restaurants. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 233 new infections, medical expert suggests residents provide negative rapid test results before entering venues

  • Infectious disease expert Joseph Tsang suggests requiring people to provide negative rapid test results for entry into regulated premises to minimise risk of infection
  • Cluster involving a restaurant in Yuen Long has resulted in 11 related infections, but staff and environmental samples tested were not positive

Ezra Cheung and Edith Lin

Updated: 4:54pm, 9 May, 2022

