Dr Ho Hiu-fai, consultant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctor recalls Covid-19 battle on the front line, tears of despair at lack of prompt treatment for patients and lessons to be learned
- Dr Ho Hiu-fai recalls how helpless he felt when patients could not receive immediate treatment at height of city’s fifth Covid-19 wave
- Consultant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s accident and emergency department among staff recognised for dedicated service by Hospital Authority
