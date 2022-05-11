The coronavirus situation in Hong Kong is improving. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: 19 arrested in Hong Kong for offences including spreading ‘fake news’ as fifth wave of Covid-19 cases raged

  • Suspects were involved in inciting others to violate anti-epidemic rules or damage government isolation facilities, or disseminating fake news about pandemic
  • Legco members ask security chief Chris Tang if specific law to combat fake news is required and whether a more timely response to Covid-related rumours is needed

Lilian Cheng and Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:36pm, 11 May, 2022

