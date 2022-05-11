Researchers say blood test for detecting Alzheimer’s disease could become available to the public by next year. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong scientists say blood test for detecting Alzheimer’s disease could become available to public by next year

  • Researcher from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology says project members want to work with business sector to make tests widely available
  • HKUST team also conducting preclinical trials on primates for possible treatment using genome-editing technology

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:29pm, 11 May, 2022

