The overall happiness index of families in Hong Kong dropped this year because of the city’s fifth Covid-19 wave, a survey has found. Photo: Shutterstock
The overall happiness index of families in Hong Kong dropped this year because of the city’s fifth Covid-19 wave, a survey has found. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 1 in 5 Hong Kong families unhappy, with mothers suffering more, as overall happiness index of households slips in new survey

  • Survey finds 81.1 per cent of 1,633 people interviewed scored six and above on family happiness, but overall index of 6.98 is lowest since 2019
  • Mothers found to have been affected more negatively by Covid-19, ranking lower on family and personal happiness, and scoring worse on perceived financial difficulties

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 6:56pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The overall happiness index of families in Hong Kong dropped this year because of the city’s fifth Covid-19 wave, a survey has found. Photo: Shutterstock
The overall happiness index of families in Hong Kong dropped this year because of the city’s fifth Covid-19 wave, a survey has found. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE