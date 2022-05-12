The mix-up occurred when the families went to complete procedures for claiming the bodies ‘at a similar time’, the hospital said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hospital suspends four mortuary workers after mix-up of 2 bodies results in family cremating wrong corpse
- Tuen Mun Hospital says it immediately launched an investigation into mix-up when it was told by mortuary worker the wrong corpse had been sent to funeral parlour
- One corpse was scheduled for cremation after a farewell ceremony in the hospital, while the other was to be sent to funeral parlour
