The mix-up occurred when the families went to complete procedures for claiming the bodies ‘at a similar time’, the hospital said. Photo: Sam Tsang
The mix-up occurred when the families went to complete procedures for claiming the bodies ‘at a similar time’, the hospital said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong hospital suspends four mortuary workers after mix-up of 2 bodies results in family cremating wrong corpse

  • Tuen Mun Hospital says it immediately launched an investigation into mix-up when it was told by mortuary worker the wrong corpse had been sent to funeral parlour
  • One corpse was scheduled for cremation after a farewell ceremony in the hospital, while the other was to be sent to funeral parlour

Victor Ting

Updated: 11:40pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The mix-up occurred when the families went to complete procedures for claiming the bodies ‘at a similar time’, the hospital said. Photo: Sam Tsang
The mix-up occurred when the families went to complete procedures for claiming the bodies ‘at a similar time’, the hospital said. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE