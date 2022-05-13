Lockdown operations at Sai Wan Estate. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: 22 cases found in Hong Kong public housing complex at Kennedy Town after lockdown over fears of emerging cluster
- Latest numbers on Friday follow earlier concern over HKU warning to students and staff of potential cluster in area
- University has issued another statement defending its move as responsible and agreed upon by authorities
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Lockdown operations at Sai Wan Estate. Photo: Dickson Lee