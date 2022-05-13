Health authorities have said that the exact mode of transmission of rat hepatitis E virus to humans currently remains unknown. Photo: AP
Health authorities probe case of rat hepatitis E after 55-year-old Hongkonger contracts virus

  • Man tests positive for rat hepatitis E virus during treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital for underlying illnesses
  • Health officials say source, route of man’s infection remains undetermined, add ‘investigation is ongoing’

Christy Leung
Updated: 10:24pm, 13 May, 2022

