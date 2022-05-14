Children who have recovered from Covid-19 but who are unvaccinated may be at risk from developing long-term conditions. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: ‘long Covid’ affects 1 in 10 infected Hong Kong children – symptoms include memory loss, problems focusing and mental disorders, expert warns

  • Dr Mike Kwan, head of the paediatric infectious diseases unit at Princess Margaret Hospital, points out sufferers were also unvaccinated, urging parents to get young ones jabbed
  • Experts looking into setting up outpatient service for children needing long-term follow-ups after Covid recovery

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:44pm, 14 May, 2022

