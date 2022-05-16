HKU had warned about a potential Covid-19 cluster in Kennedy Town. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: sixth wave of infections unlikely to hit Hong Kong within weeks, experts say, as city confirms 234 cases

  • Emergence of a sixth wave depends on whether a new variant enters the community, says veteran HKU microbiologist
  • Professor Gabriel Leung on Saturday said the city was ‘on the cusp of a potential sixth wave if things tilt in the wrong direction’

Sammy Heung
Updated: 4:46pm, 16 May, 2022

