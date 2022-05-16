Public health agencies in the US and Britain recommend that young children do not consume food and beverages with added sugar. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Most baby snacks on market contain free sugars and added salt, going against public health guidelines, Hong Kong consumer watchdog finds

  • Of 37 samples of pre-packaged baby snacks tested, including rice crackers, puffs and yogurt melts, just six did not contain free sugar or added salt
  • Consumer Council also finds 13 baby snacks with ingredients that exceed the government’s ‘high-sugar’ reference level

Edith Lin

Updated: 5:22pm, 16 May, 2022

