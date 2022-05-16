More than 80 per cent of rinse-off hair masks tested by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog were found to contain allergens. Photo: Handout
Over 80 per cent of rinse-off hair masks contain allergens, some found to have chemicals linked to hair loss: Hong Kong consumer watchdog

  • Forty-two products among 50 masks tested have allergenic fragrances, with many containing at least three to nine types of scents prone to causing irritation
  • Consumer Council says users allergic to preservatives may experience an itchy scalp, which can result in hair loss

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:34pm, 16 May, 2022

