Hong Kong began allowing non-resident visitors into the city on May 1, but they must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for seven days. Photo EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s next government should scrap quarantine for travellers, provide pandemic exit plan: European business group
- Frederik Gollob, chairman of European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, says he hopes city will provide mainland China with example of how to reopen to world
- Gollob has called on incoming government to make a ‘bold move’ and present exit plan to move city out of pandemic and reopen its borders
