Residents at a street market in Mong Kok after Hong Kong eased social-distancing measures last month. Photo: Edmond So
Explainer |
Coronavirus: is a sixth wave of infections about to hit Hong Kong and should social-distancing curbs be tightened?
- HKU’s Professor Gabriel Leung warned on Saturday of potential sixth wave of infections in coming weeks, but other health experts say there is no need to panic
- Caseloads to fluctuate for longer period of time with relaxation of social-distancing curbs, says microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung
