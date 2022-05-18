Tougher rules requiring Hongkongers to be triple vaccinated to enter most premises citywide will kick in on May 31. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong on track for 75 per cent of remaining 1 million eligible residents to get vaccinated with third dose
- Civil service chief Patrick Nip says about 280,000 had received third jab since May, with another 160,000 signed up while 310,000 expected to seek out private clinics
- Tougher rule under vaccine pass scheme will take effect by May 31, limiting entry at many premises for those without a third vaccine dose
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tougher rules requiring Hongkongers to be triple vaccinated to enter most premises citywide will kick in on May 31. Photo: Xiaomei Chen