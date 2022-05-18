The pancake tortoise is a critically endangered species known to be one of the world’s rarest species of tortoise native to Tanzania and Kenya. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong ‘complicit’ in growing exotic pet trade with about 13,400 animals imported into city daily, environmental group warns
- Illicit trade includes animal species not scientifically documented and some that are considered extinct in the wild, ADM Capital Foundation report reveals
- City’s demand for animals such as yellow-spotted river turtle, African spurred tortoise and pancake tortoise ‘exacerbate unsustainable pressures on wild populations’
