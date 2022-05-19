Hong Kong researchers warn that a coronavirus infection can lead to severe bone loss in the arms, legs and spine. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus infection can lead to severe bone loss in arms, legs and spine, Hong Kong researchers warn
- Researchers reveal virus can induce conditions akin to osteoporosis, leading to weakened bones and higher likelihood of fractures
- Study based on trials carried out on Syrian hamsters which experience the infection similar to humans
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong researchers warn that a coronavirus infection can lead to severe bone loss in the arms, legs and spine. Photo: Jelly Tse