Beale’s eyed turtles were among the animals found during the joint operation by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police. Photo: Edmond So
2 arrested in Hong Kong for keeping 31 turtles of rare species, in largest case of illegal possession of such endangered animals in city
- Joint raid by Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police on Kowloon flat uncovers 21 live turtles involving five endangered species, 10 dead turtle specimens
- Three local species, including Beale’s-eyed turtles, among the haul; officers say suspects posted online they had caught the animals in city’s rural areas
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Beale’s eyed turtles were among the animals found during the joint operation by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police. Photo: Edmond So