Beale’s eyed turtles were among the animals found during the joint operation by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police. Photo: Edmond So
2 arrested in Hong Kong for keeping 31 turtles of rare species, in largest case of illegal possession of such endangered animals in city

  • Joint raid by Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police on Kowloon flat uncovers 21 live turtles involving five endangered species, 10 dead turtle specimens
  • Three local species, including Beale’s-eyed turtles, among the haul; officers say suspects posted online they had caught the animals in city’s rural areas

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:58pm, 19 May, 2022

