Hong Kong opened walk-ins for a fourth Covid-19 jab for residents aged 18 to 59 on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong rolls out fourth vaccine jab for residents aged 18 to 59, with walk-ins from Saturday until online booking system set up
- Those who deem themselves at high risk of exposure and who received third dose at least six months prior can opt for the shot, available as Sinovac or BioNTech jab
- Health expert separately joins calls to lift flight ban mechanism for city to ‘reconnect with rest of the world’
