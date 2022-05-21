More than 800 trained volunteers helped to carry out the research on spiders found in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
If you thought Hong Kong was crawling with spiders, turns out you’re right: first-of-its-kind study catalogues 100 species
- Outdoor Wildlife Learning Hong Kong says 18-month study has resulted in extensive list of arthropods hidden in city’s nooks and crannies
- Survey finds two spider families, ghost and trachelid, neither of which had been scientifically logged as living in Hong Kong
