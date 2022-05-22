The cluster at the Lan Kwai Fong Hotel has grown to five cses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 3 more cases tied to cluster at quarantine hotel in heart of Hong Kong nightlife district, city logs 237 new cases

  • Outbreak at Lan Kwai Fong Hotel involves more transmissive strain of Omicron variant
  • Woman and her two children are latest cases tied to hotel after couple from San Francisco tested positive

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 5:53pm, 22 May, 2022

