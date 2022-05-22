The cluster at the Lan Kwai Fong Hotel has grown to five cses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: 3 more cases tied to cluster at quarantine hotel in heart of Hong Kong nightlife district, city logs 237 new cases
- Outbreak at Lan Kwai Fong Hotel involves more transmissive strain of Omicron variant
- Woman and her two children are latest cases tied to hotel after couple from San Francisco tested positive
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The cluster at the Lan Kwai Fong Hotel has grown to five cses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man