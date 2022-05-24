It is mandatory to wear a mask in most public places in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: can Hongkongers finally ditch their masks by summer? Not so fast, health experts say

  • Hong Kong not ready to ditch mask mandate because of crowded living environment, low three-dose vaccination rate, negotiations on reopening mainland border, experts say
  • Striking an optimistic note, infectious diseases expert recently said public would be able to go mask-free outdoors in summer given epidemic situation

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:30am, 24 May, 2022

