It is mandatory to wear a mask in most public places in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: can Hongkongers finally ditch their masks by summer? Not so fast, health experts say
- Hong Kong not ready to ditch mask mandate because of crowded living environment, low three-dose vaccination rate, negotiations on reopening mainland border, experts say
- Striking an optimistic note, infectious diseases expert recently said public would be able to go mask-free outdoors in summer given epidemic situation
