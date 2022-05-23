Authorities have pledged to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles to support drivers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong records ‘historic increase’ in sales of electric private cars
- Authorities report about half of all private car sales in first quarter of 2022 involved electric vehicles
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing tells lawmakers that roadside air pollutants in city decreased by 40 per cent over the past decade
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Authorities have pledged to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles to support drivers. Photo: Nora Tam