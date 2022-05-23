Heath authorities have asked private doctors to report any suspected cases of monkeypox. Photo: AP
Hong Kong health authorities warn doctors to stay alert for suspected monkeypox cases
- Centre for Health Protection sends out letter to help private doctors identify suspected monkeypox infections, advises possible cases to be isolated from other patients
- Health official Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan says she believes 21-day quarantine requirement for monkeypox patients is sensible policy
