Heath authorities have asked private doctors to report any suspected cases of monkeypox. Photo: AP
Hong Kong health authorities warn doctors to stay alert for suspected monkeypox cases

  • Centre for Health Protection sends out letter to help private doctors identify suspected monkeypox infections, advises possible cases to be isolated from other patients
  • Health official Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan says she believes 21-day quarantine requirement for monkeypox patients is sensible policy

Elizabeth Cheung
Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:46pm, 23 May, 2022

