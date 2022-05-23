Dr Oswald Joseph Lee with Simon Lo, Kitty Hui’s husband. Photo: Nora Tam
Dr Oswald Joseph Lee with Simon Lo, Kitty Hui’s husband. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong doctors issue urgent appeal for heart transplant to save life of woman

  • Kitty Hui Pui-lan, 65, is not expected to live much longer without a transplant, doctors say
  • She was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which has reduced its functioning to 11 per cent of normal

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:23pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Oswald Joseph Lee with Simon Lo, Kitty Hui’s husband. Photo: Nora Tam
Dr Oswald Joseph Lee with Simon Lo, Kitty Hui’s husband. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE