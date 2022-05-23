Dr Oswald Joseph Lee with Simon Lo, Kitty Hui’s husband. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong doctors issue urgent appeal for heart transplant to save life of woman
- Kitty Hui Pui-lan, 65, is not expected to live much longer without a transplant, doctors say
- She was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which has reduced its functioning to 11 per cent of normal
