Kitty Hui urgently needs a heart transplant. Photo: Handout
Clock ticking for Hong Kong woman in dire need of heart transplant, doctor warns, as patient’s husband appeals for donor
- Consultant says ‘golden time’ is now as Kitty Hui might succumb to complications at any time in coming weeks or months
- Only eight heart transplants were conducted last year, down from a peak of 17 in 2018, according to Hospital Authority statistics
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Kitty Hui urgently needs a heart transplant. Photo: Handout