Kitty Hui urgently needs a heart transplant. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Clock ticking for Hong Kong woman in dire need of heart transplant, doctor warns, as patient’s husband appeals for donor

  • Consultant says ‘golden time’ is now as Kitty Hui might succumb to complications at any time in coming weeks or months
  • Only eight heart transplants were conducted last year, down from a peak of 17 in 2018, according to Hospital Authority statistics

Harvey Kong
Ezra Cheung and Harvey Kong

Updated: 3:14pm, 25 May, 2022

