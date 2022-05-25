Hong Kong’s daily Covid-19 caseload has been fluctuating lately. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 251 infections and 2 more deaths, ending 4-day streak of no fatalities

  • Twenty-eight imported Covid-19 cases included in Wednesday’s tally
  • One more infection identified in outbreak at Kowloon Tong kindergarten, taking number of people affected to six pupils and a teacher

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:56pm, 25 May, 2022

